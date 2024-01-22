Vonleh's late basket helps No. 3 Colorado hold off No. 6 Southern California 63-59

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh hit a go-ahead layup with under a minute remaining as No. 3 Colorado took advantage of Trojans standout JuJu Watkins fouling out to escape with a 63-59 over No. 6 Southern California on Sunday.

The Buffaloes finished 2-1 over a difficult stretch of playing three straight against top-10 opponents.

They beat No. 8 Stanford last Sunday before losing to fifth-ranked UCLA on Friday night in front of a record crowd.

This crowd was just as raucous, especially after Vonleh gave the Buffaloes a 58-56 lead. Quay Miller scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Watkins scored 20 points before fouling out for the Trojans.