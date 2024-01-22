Watch Now
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Vonleh's late basket helps No. 3 Colorado hold off No. 6 Southern California 63-59

Aaronette Vonleh hit a go-ahead layup with under a minute remaining as No. 3 Colorado took advantage of Trojans standout JuJu Watkins fouling out to escape with a 63-59 over No. 6 Southern California on Sunday.
USC Colorado Basketball
Posted at 5:26 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 07:26:35-05

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh hit a go-ahead layup with under a minute remaining as No. 3 Colorado took advantage of Trojans standout JuJu Watkins fouling out to escape with a 63-59 over No. 6 Southern California on Sunday.

The Buffaloes finished 2-1 over a difficult stretch of playing three straight against top-10 opponents.

No. 3 Colorado holds off No. 6 Southern California 63-59

They beat No. 8 Stanford last Sunday before losing to fifth-ranked UCLA on Friday night in front of a record crowd.

This crowd was just as raucous, especially after Vonleh gave the Buffaloes a 58-56 lead. Quay Miller scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Watkins scored 20 points before fouling out for the Trojans.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018