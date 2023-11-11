Vlhova dominates 1st World Cup slalom of season as Shiffrin places 4th after training crash

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova has dominated the first women’s World Cup slalom of the season by clearly winning both runs.

Mikaela Shiffrin finished 1.70 behind in fourth. The American raced with a bruised left knee following a training crash last week.

Lena Duerr of Germany was second and former world champion Katharina Liensberger placed third.

Shiffrin says the training accident did not affect her in the race.

Shiffrin says "it's not perfect but it’s not holding me back from skiing strong.”