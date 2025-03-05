USWNT forward Sophia Wilson of Colorado announces she is pregnant

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Thorns and U.S. team forward Sophia Wilson — previously Sophia Smith — has announced she is pregnant.

Wilson posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Wednesday holding a strip of sonogram photos while being embraced by her husband, Michael Wilson, a wide receiver for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

The 24-year-old Wilson was on the national team that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics last summer. She has played in 58 games with the national team, scoring 24 goals.

She scored in extra time during a match against Germany, securing the team's spot in the gold medal match. In that game, she broke the scoreless stalemate five minutes into extra time, out-maneuvering defender Felicitas Rauch and German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger. Fellow Coloradan Mallory Swanson passed to Wilson. After netting her third goal of the tournament, Wilson fell to the ground in celebration and joined in an embrace with Swanson.

She was named U.S. Soccer women’s player of the year in 2022 and young player of the year in 2017.

Wilson, who calls Windsor home, attended Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins.