USC, UCLA exits could cost Pac-12 schools $13M in rights

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new report says the departures of Southern California and UCLA from the Pac-12 Conference could mean an estimated loss of around $13 million per year in media rights for each of the remaining schools.

The interim report was released during a Board of Regents meeting held at UCLA to address its move to the Big Ten Conference in 2024.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom demanded an explanation from UCLA about the move when he attended last month's Board of Regents meeting in San Francisco.

UCLA and USC announced in June that the schools would be leaving the Pac-12 Conference in two years. USC is a private institution and not part of the UC system.