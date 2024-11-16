US skier Mikaela Shiffrin wins 1st World Cup slalom of season for her 98th career victory

LEVI, Finland (AP) — American ski star Mikaela Shiffrin has dominated the first women’s World Cup slalom of the season for her record-extending 98th career win.

The Colorado native built on a big first-run lead with an aggressive yet controlled second run down the Levi Black course to beat 2021 slalom world champion Katharina Liensberger of Austria by 0.79 seconds.

Lena Duerr of Germany dropped from second to third and was the last skier to finish less than a second off the lead.

Shiffrin says it's an “amazing way to start the slalom season.”

Shiffrin has now won 61 slaloms and 98 races overall. Both are World Cup records across genders.