US Ski & Snowboard agrees to 3-year partnership with retailer J.Crew for a line of lifestyle apparel

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — U.S. Ski & Snowboard is partnering with retailer J.Crew to create a new line of lifestyle outfits that includes pullovers, loungewear, sweaters and cold-weather accessories. It’s a three-year deal leading into the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. J.Crew will have a presence across a multitude of the organization’s top events, including a sneak peak of what’s in store during the World Cup finals in Sun Valley. J.Crew launched a collaboration with USA Swimming before last year's Paris Games.

