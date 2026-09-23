United Football League announces Colorado Springs team will join in 2027

Professional football is coming to Colorado Springs. On Wednesday, the United Football League announced Colorado Springs will join the league in the 2027 season, with the team playing their home games at Weidner Field.

The league said the team name, colors, logos, and brand identity for Colorado will be unveiled at a public event taking place at Weidner Field on October 25.

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“Bringing professional football to Colorado Springs is a vote of confidence in our city and in what we have built downtown,” said Mayor Yemi Mobolade. “A UFL team will put Colorado Springs in front of a national audience, bring fans to Weidner Field, and give southern Colorado a professional football team to call its own. We are proud to welcome the UFL to the foot of Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, and we look forward to seeing our community make this team its own.”

UFL officials said the team will have its inaugural home game set for Sunday, April 11, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

They said teams in Colorado and Rhode Island will join the UFL for the 2027 season. The league will add teams in Utah and Oklahoma in 2028, as the UFL expands to 10 teams.

“2026 was an incredible year for the UFL, and seeing the response from our fans, players, and partners has made what comes next even more exciting,” said UFL Co-Owner Mike Repole. “There is a real energy around this league right now, and we’re thrilled to bring that energy to four new markets. We said in July that our next step was finding the right markets, venues, and fan bases where we can work with local leaders to build the strongest franchises for today and for the future, and we believe Colorado, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Utah represent those qualities. We’re thankful to the local leaders and partners who believed in this vision and have helped us get here. We can’t wait to see these markets come to life and the best part is that this is just the beginning.”

UFL officials said they are grateful for the close collaboration with local civic leaders, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Weidner Field that has helped make this opportunity possible and looks forward to continuing those partnerships as UFL football takes root in Colorado Springs.

“At Weidner Field and Switchbacks FC, we place a tremendous value on relationships, collaboration, and the strength of our community. It is clear that the UFL shares those same values,” said Switchbacks FC President Brad Estes. “We are thrilled to partner with such a first-class organization and to welcome professional football to Colorado Springs, enhancing our already vibrant sports community. We look forward to building something special together. Welcome to the Springs, UFL!”

The Colorado team name, colors, logo and brand identity will be unveiled during a public event at Weidner Field on October 25 with season ticket deposits available for fans at the event. Additional team and ticket information can be found at www.theufl.com/colorado. For more information on the UFL and its teams, please visit www.theufl.com.