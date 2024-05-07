Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert misses Game 2 in Denver after flying home for birth of his son

DENVER (AP) — Center Rudy Gobert missed Game 2 of the Minnesota Timberwolves' second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night after flying home to Minneapolis for the birth of his son.

Gobert played a key role in Minnesota's 106-99 win in Game 1 but returned home on Sunday.

Any thought of getting him back to Denver in time for tipoff was scuttled by high winds that disrupted air travel in Colorado.

Denver Nuggets Western Conference Semifinals schedule:

• Game 2: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Monday, May 6 (8 p.m. MST on TNT)

• Game 3: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Friday, May 10 (7:30 p.m. MST on ESPN)

• Game 4: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Sunday, May 12 (6 p.m. MST on TNT)

• Game 5: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Tuesday, May 14 (TBD, TBD) *

• Game 6: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (TBD, TBD) *

• Game 7: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD) *

* if necessary