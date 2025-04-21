The NFL Draft is approaching! Plus the Avs and Nuggets thriving in playoffs | Talk of the Town

Does David Adelman belong in the Ball Arena rafters? Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu says yes, absolutely!

“Why is he not being considered in the coach of the year conversation?” Bienvenu asked.

“Because Nikola Jokic is coaching,” Bradey King replied.

“Nikola Coach-ic,” Nick Rothschild added.

In this week’s Talk of the Town, the Denver7 Sports crew said Adelman’s delicate touch has helped the Denver Nuggets look NBA Playoffs ready.

“Adelman, I think, has a sense for the game and a feel for the game that’s going to make a huge difference here in this series,” Bienvenu said.

NFL Draft approaching, Avs and Nuggets thrive in playoffs | Talk of the Town

Meanwhile, the Avalanche dominated the Stars in game one of their playoff series thanks in large part to the contributions of net-minder Mackenzie Blackwood.

“The hot goalie will decide this series,” Bienvenu said. “Right now, that’s [Blackwood].”

Rothschild believes that, while Blackwood’s performance is impressive, we’re not talking enough about the impact of Martin Necas.

“[Nathan] MacKinnon looks so much more comfortable in the role that he has in this offense without Mikko [Rantanen] and with [Martin] Necas that I don’t think we’re putting enough emphasis on the impact that Necas is having,” Rothschild said.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday night and with the 20th pick the entire Denver7 Sports team believes the Broncos must select a running back.

“The one glaring need, the obvious thing that Sean Payton is looking for in this draft is a running back,” Bienvenu said.

“The options are endless it seems,” says King. “It’s been a minute since [the Broncos] have had a consistent running game and I think it’s just only going to make things easier for Bo Nix and what they’re trying to do with the offense.”

Want to know who Denver7 believes the Broncos will draft in the first round? Watch this week’s Talk of the Town to find out!