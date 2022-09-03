TCU cruises by Colorado 38-13 to kick off Sonny Dykes era

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Derius Davis scored on a 60-yard punt return and a 27-yard reverse to help TCU open the Sonny Dykes era with a 38-13 win over Colorado on Friday night.

Dykes took over for longtime TCU coach Gary Patterson after spending the last four seasons at SMU, where he revived the program. Maybe it was the delayed start — about 35 minutes due to lightning in the area — but the Horned Frogs couldn’t get much going early.

Once they did, the Buffaloes couldn’t stop their speed. TCU came away with points on all five of its second-half drives before a kneel-down to close out the game. The Horned Frogs outscored Colorado 31-7 in the second half to turn a close game into a rout.