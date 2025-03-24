Talk of the Town: Rams suffer heartbreak, Rockies break hearts, Nuggets are NBA’s most perilous Jenga tower

An eventful weekend in Colorado sports culminated in a devastating loss for Colorado State University as the Rams narrowly missed out on a trip to the Sweet 16, courtesy of a buzzer-beater by Maryland.

“Heartbreaking, gut-wrenching loss,” Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu said. “But four important seniors are now leaving the team, and you have to figure out a way to hold onto [head coach] Niko Medved.”

With the Rams loss this will be the first NCAA men’s basketball tournament since 2007 that doesn’t feature a 11-seed or higher in the Sweet 16.

“You’re not able to keep teams together for as long as you used to be able to [because of the transfer portal],” Nick Rothschild said. “It feels like this opportunity for CSU to make this Sweet 16 run may have been the last chance we had at a true Cinderella.”

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets lost to a bad team in Portland, then two days later beat a good team in Houston.

“I don’t care if they finish two, three, or four in the standings - to make a playoff run they have to stay healthy,” Bienvenu said.

“This team is a Jenga tower ready to topple over at the slightest quiver,” Rothschild said. “They need all of their guys there and they need all of them as close to 100-percent as possible or this thing ain’t happening.”

Finally, the Colorado Rockies made a few tweaks to their Opening Day roster and fans are not happy with the final roster. Promising youngsters like Zac Veen and Chase Dollander will start the season in the minor leagues, while 34-year-old Nick Martini was signed to the MLB roster.

“It’s the same old story for the Rockies,” Bienvenu said.

“You’re talking out of both sides of your mouth,” Rothschild said. “You tell the fans that there’s a great crop of young talent and none of them are on the big-league roster to start the season.”

The Rockies discussion got heated! Catch all the action in this week’s Talk of the Town.