'Still a good Mother's Day': Nuggets fans hoping for a turnaround during Game 5 on Tuesday

DENVER — It was not the win Nuggets Nation was hoping for on Sunday afternoon, but families who spent Mother's Day together cheering on their team still left with smiles on their faces — and hope for Game 5.

The low-scoring game, where the Nuggets lost by five points, drew a crowd to Union Station's Gold Mine Speakeasy. The Nuggets-themed bar is new this year and is open for all playoff games

"We came here because it's close to Ball Arena. We didn't go to the game, but we're close enough," Lizette Huerta, who was there with her son Andres, said. "Very meaningful to be able to watch something that my babies and I love, spend it together."

Crowds of people filled downtown Denver on Sunday and many were families who got out of the house to watch the game.

Nuggets fans hoping for a turnaround during Game 5 on Tuesday

"Anything that brings people downtown is good for the local businesses. It's good for the community," Director of Marketing Communications for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) Jim Mulvihill said. "It was cool to see all the families down here."

During the first week of the playoffs this year, fans are spending roughly three hours in the LoDo area, according to the Downtown Denver Partnership. Compared to the first week of playoffs last year, total visits are up 5%.

Despite Sunday's loss — and a tied series — Nuggets fans hope their team can take the lead during Game 5.

"They'll win next game," Sarah Hageman said. "I'm sorry Nuggets, but we still love you."

The Nuggets head back to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Tuesday.