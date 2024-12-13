Watch Now
Skier/snowboarder Ester Ledecka has 2 Olympic races on same day in 2026, hoping for schedule change

World Cup Downhill Skiing
Posted

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — As the situation stands, snowboarder/ski racer Ester Ledecka has two Olympic races on the same day, at nearly the same time and in Italian mountain towns hours apart. The Czech Republic standout simply can’t make both starting gates. So she may have a big decision to make with the women’s downhill at the Milan-Cortina Games and snowboarding’s parallel giant slalom both scheduled for Feb. 8, 2026. She's hoping her lobbying efforts pay off. Ledecka said she's going through her country’s Olympic committee to reach out and see if one of the events can be switched or altered.

