Shiffrin wins World Cup slalom and takes quest for her 100th victory to North America

GURGL, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has earned her record-extending 99th career World Cup win to take the quest for victory No. 100 to North America.

The Colorado ski star held on to her first-run lead in the season’s second slalom to beat Italian prodigy Lara Colturi and Swiss skier Camille Rast.

They both got their first career podium result. Shiffrin next enters a 16-day North American sweep of the World Cup starting next weekend.

She said “I guess there is a bit of pressure around it.”

No other skier has won more than 86 World Cup races.

Shiffrin set the best mark when she overtook Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in March 2023.