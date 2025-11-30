Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 Sports

Actions

Shiffrin wins slalom on home Colorado snow to remain perfect in the Olympic season

United States World Cup Slalom Skiing
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
First place finisherUnited States' Mikaela Shiffrin, center, poses with second place finisher Germany's Lena Duerr, left, and third place finisher Albania's Lara Colturi after a World Cup women's slalom skiing race, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Copper Mountain. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
United States World Cup Slalom Skiing
Posted

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — American standout Mikaela Shiffrin has dominated a World Cup slalom on home Colorado snow to remain perfect in the discipline during the Olympic season.

Shiffrin extended her winning streak in slalom to four races after also claiming the opening two races this season and the last event of last season. It was Shiffrin’s record-extending 104th World Cup victory and her 67th in slalom to extend the discipline record too.

Shiffrin added to her first-run advantage and won by a whopping 1.57 seconds ahead of Lena Duerr of Germany. Teenager Lara Colturi of Albania moved up from fourth after the opening run to finish third 1.85 behind.

It was Shiffrin’s first victory in Colorado in more than a decade.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 Sports