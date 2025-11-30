Shiffrin wins slalom on home Colorado snow to remain perfect in the Olympic season

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — American standout Mikaela Shiffrin has dominated a World Cup slalom on home Colorado snow to remain perfect in the discipline during the Olympic season.

Shiffrin extended her winning streak in slalom to four races after also claiming the opening two races this season and the last event of last season. It was Shiffrin’s record-extending 104th World Cup victory and her 67th in slalom to extend the discipline record too.

Shiffrin added to her first-run advantage and won by a whopping 1.57 seconds ahead of Lena Duerr of Germany. Teenager Lara Colturi of Albania moved up from fourth after the opening run to finish third 1.85 behind.

It was Shiffrin’s first victory in Colorado in more than a decade.