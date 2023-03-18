Watch Now
Shiffrin receives slalom trophy; Vlhova wins last race

Alessandro Trovati/AP
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin kisses the alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom discipline trophy, in Soldeu, Andorra, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Posted at 10:30 AM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 12:30:40-04

SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova used a frenetic finish on her final run to win the last women’s World Cup slalom of the season Saturday.

Mikaela Shiffrin placed third.

Vlhova trailed then-leader Leona Popovic by eight-hundredths of a second at the last split but gained time through the gates on the flat final sector to beat the Croatian prodigy by 0.43 seconds.

Shiffrin trailed Vlhova by 0.83 for her 17th podium result from 30 starts this season.

Shiffrin won six of the previous 10 slaloms this season and the American locked up the discipline title in January.

She has also secured her fifth overall and second giant slalom globe.

