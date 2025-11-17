Shedeur Sanders struggles in NFL regular season debut

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders struggled in his regular season debut Sunday in Cleveland.

Sanders was intercepted on his second drive and completed just 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards in relief of fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who left the game at halftime with an injury, as the Browns lost 23-16.

Sanders was also sacked twice in the contest and added 16 yards rushing on 3 carries.

He finished with a passer rating of just 13.5, which, for those who aren’t familiar with NFL stats, is not good.

Sanders, of course, fell to the fifth round in last spring’s NFL Draft. He was the second quarterback taken by the Browns, who selected Gabriel in the third round.

Sanders, who had his number retired by the Colorado football program despite just a 13-12 record with the Buffs, made headlines in the season’s early going for seemingly finding himself at the bottom of the depth chart in Cleveland.

He excelled in his preseason debut, tossing a pair of touchdowns against Carolina.