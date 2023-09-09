Shedeur Sanders, No. 22 Colorado beat Nebraska 36-14 in sold out home debut for Deion Sanders

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders accounted for three scores, Colorado’s defense forced four turnovers and the 22nd-ranked Buffaloes beat longtime rival Nebraska 36-14 in the home debut of Deion Sanders at sold-out Folsom Field.

Shedeur Sanders threw for 393 yards and two scores, while running for another touchdown. He capped his 6-yard romp with the dance moves his dad made famous during his playing days.

The 2-0 Buffaloes needed a moment to wake up given the early kickoff. But once they did, they were unstoppable.

After punting on their first four drives, Sanders and the offense scored on seven of eight possessions to turn the game into a rout.

Matt Rhule is still looking for his first win at Nebraska