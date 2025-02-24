Shaun White's new league to head to Aspen and mountain in China where he closed out his career

After opening in Aspen, Colorado, next week, Shaun White’s new halfpipe league will travel to the mountain in China where he closed out his career at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The Snow League announced the remainder of its four-stop, opening-season schedule, which includes a trip in December to the Secret Garden snowpark in Zhangjiakou, China, followed by a return to Aspen in February 2026, then the season finale in Laax, Switzerland, after next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics. The opener is set for March 7-8 at Buttermilk outside of Aspen.

