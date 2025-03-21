Several trophies remain up for grabs as World Cup ski racers wrap up season at finals in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — There are just a few more races and a couple more trophies to hand out before the World Cup season closes. Then, the focus turns toward the Olympics next winter in Italy. There's quite a bit that’s already been decided, too, as the World Cup circuit returns to Sun Valley for the first time since 1977. Swiss standout Marco Odermatt has wrapped up his fourth straight men’s overall title, while Italian racer Federica Brignone has a near-uncatchable lead on the women’s side. Lindsey Vonn will be competing at World Cup finals in the downhill and super-G, while Mikaela Shiffrin races in the slalom.

