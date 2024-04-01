Watch Now
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

SafeSport Center announces changes designed to address widespread complaints

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
OLY Paris 2024 Olympics
Posted at 9:15 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 11:15:28-04

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Center for SafeSport has announced 10 changes to the way it operates in a move it says is designed to increase efficiency and “trauma sensitivity,” while addressing complaints that have come from both victims and the accused. The announcement of the overhaul came after what the center said was an eight-month review of a process that has been criticized by Congress, athletes in the Olympic movement and even families whose kids play grassroots sports. Many of the changes address issues raised in a series of Associated Press stories that detailed drawn-out cases in which both victims and the accused often felt blindsided and unsure of the SafeSport process.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 1, 8am

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018