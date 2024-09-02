Watch Now
Zach Eflin stars as the Orioles beat the Rockies 6-1

David Zalubowski/AP
Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins (31) congratulates James McCann (27) after McCann's two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ty Blach in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DENVER (AP) — Zach Eflin struck out nine in seven sparkling innings and James McCann homered, helping the Baltimore Orioles beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1.

Gunnar Henderson had two hits and two RBIs for Baltimore, which had dropped three of four. Anthony Santander also had two hits.

The Orioles closed out a 3-3 trip and moved within a half-game of the AL East-leading New York Yankees, who lost 14-7 to St. Louis.

Eflin allowed one run and four hits. He has won all five of his starts for Baltimore since he was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay on July 26.

