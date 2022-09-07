Watch Now
Yelich 499-foot HR for Brews, but Grichuk, Rockies win in 10

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Randal Grichuk reacts to having been doused by teammates after crossing home plate on a three-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Taylor Rogers during the 10th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:26 PM, Sep 06, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Christian Yelich led off the game with a 499-foot homer for Milwaukee, but Randal Grichuk connected twice for the Colorado Rockies, including a three-run drive in the 10th inning to beat the Brewers 10-7.

The Brewers began the day two games behind San Diego for the final NL wild-card spot.

Yelich gave Milwaukee a great start, launching a drive into the third deck at Coors Field. It was the third-longest home run since Statcast started tracking homers in 2015. Texas' Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot shot in 2019 and Miami's Giancarlo Stanton hit a 504-footer at Colorado in 2016.

Grichuk hit a solo homer that capped a five-run rally in the eighth that made it 6-all. His second home run of the game came off Taylor Rogers.

