Yan Gomes gets key hit as Chicago Cubs top Colorado Rockies 5-4

DENVER (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and Michael Fulmer stepped up at the very end, helping the Chicago Cubs top the Colorado Rockies 5-4.

Gomes finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Christopher Morel homered and Dansby Swanson had two hits for Chicago in the opener of a six-game trip.

The Cubs stayed three games back of NL Central-leading Milwaukee and two games head of Arizona for the second NL wild card.

Drew Smyly (11-9) got four outs for the win, and Fulmer earned his second save of the season in his first big league appearance since Aug. 24.