Xander Bogaerts hits a walk-off grand slam in the 12th as Padres top Rockies 7-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 12th inning and the San Diego Padres snapped the Colorado Rockies' four-game winning streak with a 7-3 victory on Thursday night.

Bogaerts sent a 1-0 pitch from Valente Bellozo (0-1) out to left field for his ninth career grand slam and his second with the Padres.

Fernando Tatis Jr. laid down a sacrifice bunt to begin the 12th, moving automatic runner Jake Cronenworth to third. Bellozo intentionally walked Jackson Merrill and Manny Machado to load the bases before Bogaerts' shot.

David Morgan (1-0) retired all five batters he faced to get the win after coming in with two on and one out in the 11th.

Cronenworth threw out Willi Castro at home on a grounder to second base to keep the Rockies from scoring in the 12th. Castro went 0 for 5 with five strikeouts.

Brett Sullivan had an RBI double in the 11th to give the Rockies a 3-2 lead, but Luis Campusano tied it with a two-out double.

Tyler Freeman's RBI single gave Colorado a 2-1 lead in the 10th before Machado tied it with a sac fly.

Brenton Doyle hit a one-out solo shot to center field off Randy Vásquez for his first home run of the season and a 1-0 Rockies’ lead in the third. Vásquez allowed one run on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight.

Tatis tied it 1-1 with a sacrifice fly in the Padres' third.

Hunter Goodman left with a laceration on his right middle finger after he was hit by a Vásquez pitch leading off the sixth.

Padres closer Mason Miller needed 10 pitches to strike out the side in the ninth, running his scoreless innings streak to 27 2/3 innings dating to last season. The right-hander has 58 strikeouts and only five hits allowed during the run.

Chase Dollander surrendered one run on four hits in 4 1/3 innings for Colorado after Jimmy Herget opened with a 1-2-3 first.

Up next

Rockies RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (1-0, 1.69) starts Friday opposite Padres RHP Walker Buehler (0-1, 9.45).

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