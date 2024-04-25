Watch Now
Xander Bogaerts has season-high 3 hits, Padres beat Rockies 5-2

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Wandy Peralta works against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:17 PM, Apr 24, 2024
DENVER (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had a season-high three hits, Matt Waldron gave up one run in six innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Ha-Seong Kim and Jackson Merrill had two RBIs to help the Padres beat the Rockies for the 11th time in their past 14 meetings.

Kim had two hits, including a bloop double to right field that drove in the game's first two runs and spurred a four-run first inning. Waldron (1-2) rebounded from his worst outing of the season, a loss against to Toronto in which he allowed five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Robert Suarez picked up his ninth save of the season, retiring the Rockies in order on seven pitches.

