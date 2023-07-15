Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

With a new hitting coach, the Yankees fizzle at the plate again in their 7-2 loss to the Rockies

Yankees Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres reacts after striking out against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Yankees Rockies Baseball
Posted at 9:57 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 23:57:52-04

DENVER (AP) — Kris Bryant hit one of Colorado's three home runs and Austin Gomber won his fourth straight outing as the Rockies beat the New York Yankees 7-2.

In their first game since new hitting coach Sean Casey was hired, the slumping Yankees got off to a fast start with Giancarlo Stanton's two-run homer but then fizzled at offense-friendly Coors Field.

Carlos Rodón gave up four runs over five innings in his second game of the season, and New York was unable to come back.

The Yankees are 14-18 since slugger Aaron Judge got hurt on June 3, hitting a major league-low .219.

Randal Grichuk and Nolan Jones also went deep for the last-place Rockies.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018