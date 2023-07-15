With a new hitting coach, the Yankees fizzle at the plate again in their 7-2 loss to the Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Kris Bryant hit one of Colorado's three home runs and Austin Gomber won his fourth straight outing as the Rockies beat the New York Yankees 7-2.

In their first game since new hitting coach Sean Casey was hired, the slumping Yankees got off to a fast start with Giancarlo Stanton's two-run homer but then fizzled at offense-friendly Coors Field.

Carlos Rodón gave up four runs over five innings in his second game of the season, and New York was unable to come back.

The Yankees are 14-18 since slugger Aaron Judge got hurt on June 3, hitting a major league-low .219.

Randal Grichuk and Nolan Jones also went deep for the last-place Rockies.