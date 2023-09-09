Watch Now
Wilmer Flores draws bases-loaded walk for go-ahead run, Giants come back twice to beat Rockies 9-8

San Francisco Giants' Luis Matos, left, is tagged out by Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Díaz during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth from Evan Justice to bring home the go-ahead run after Mike Yastrzemski hit a tying RBI single that inning, and the San Francisco Giants came back twice to beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8.

Justice hit Blake Sabol with a pitch to load the bases. After Luis Matos struck out looking, Flores worked the count full and Justice missed his spot — then did so again in walking LaMonte Wade Jr. next.

John Brebbia (3-0) pitched the eighth for the win and Camilo Doval finished for his 36th save.

