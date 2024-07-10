Will Benson's 3-run homer, 458-foot shot by rookie Rece Hinds lead Reds to 12-6 rout of Rockies

CINCINNATI (AP) — Will Benson hit a three-run homer in a five-run second inning, rookie Rece Hinds crushed a 458-foot shot and the Cincinnati Reds cruised to a 12-6 win over the Colorado Rockies.

The 23-year-old Hinds hit a long homer for the second time in as many nights. He had a 421-foot shot in his major league debut on Monday, before teeing off on Colorado reliever Justin Lawrence as part of a four-run Cincinnati seventh. He came up a single short of hitting for the cycle.

Tyler Stephenson and Spencer Steer also homered.