Webb pulled early after no-hit bid ends, Giants top Rox 6-1

David Zalubowski/AP
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb works against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:40 PM, Sep 21, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Logan Webb didn't allow a hit until one out in the sixth inning and was then immediately pulled by manager Gabe Kapler after 66 pitches in the San Francisco Giants' 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Alex Young, Cole Waites and Scott Alexander held the Rockies to two hits before Elehuris Montero ninth-inning homer off Thomas Szapucki in the Giants' third straight win.

Kapler said before the game they were monitoring Webb's workload as he had thrown a career-high 182 innings entering his 31st start. But Webb showed no signs of fatigue in retiring the first 11 batters.

