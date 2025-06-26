Walker Monfort, son of Dick Monfort, promoted to Rockies executive vice president in front office shakeup

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have promoted Walker Monfort, the oldest son of club co-owner Dick Monfort, to executive vice president in a front office shakeup that also includes plans for team president Greg Feasel stepping down at the end of this year.

Walker Monfort moves into the EVP role immediately and officially assumes the job duties in January of 2026 after a transition period over the back half of this season, according to the team.

Walker Monfort has been the Rockies’ vice president of corporate partnerships for the last 11 years and with the club for 16.

Feasel has been with the Rockies for their entire 30-year history. He’s been the team’s president since 2021 after serving as its VP of sales and marketing and later executive VP and COO.



"Greg has been a pillar of this organization since its earliest days," Dick Monfort said in a statement. "His leadership and vision helped shape not only the Colorado Rockies organization, but the entire baseball community throughout the Rocky Mountain region. He has been instrumental in our many successes over the years and has been a strong and steady presence throughout the past three decades.”

In the same statement, Dick Monfort said his son “brings a deep understanding of this organization - earned through his 20 years of experience working both within and alongside every department of our operation.”

The leadership changes come in the throes of what could become one of the worst seasons in modern baseball history for the Rockies, who stood at 18-62 and in the MLB cellar when the moves were announced.

They also come just days after Charlie Monfort, the brother of Dick Monfort and co-owner of the Rockies, told Denver7’s media partners at The Denver Post that the club needs "a new set of eyeballs” in the front office.

Dick Monfort didn’t disagree.

“That’s not only Charlie’s opinion, it’s the public’s in general, and I get it,” he told the paper. “There is a criticism, which is fair, that we are very loyal, insular, and we promote from within.”

He went on to say the team needs “somebody who has a fresh opinion” and that he is “not opposed to bringing people in from the outside.”

Three days after that article was published, the Rockies announced Walker Monfort’s promotion from within.

“[Walker] offers a fresh, forward-looking mindset, and we’re confident his perspective, experience and leadership will benefit the club in the months and years to come,” Thursday’s statement from Dick Monfort read.