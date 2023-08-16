Watch Now
Walker homers twice, hitting 2-run shot in 8th in Diamondbacks' 9-7 victory over Rockies

David Zalubowski/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker follows the flight of his two-run home run off of Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 4:44 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 18:44:48-04

DENVER (AP) — Christian Walker hit a pair of two-run homers, the second in the eighth inning lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks past the Colorado Rockies in a 9-7 victory Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks moved back over .500 at 61-60, winning two straight to capture their second straight series after a stretch in which they lost 10 of 12 games to fall 3 1/2 games out of an NL wild-card berth. They have 31 come-from-behind victories.

Tommy Pham singled off Tyler Kinley (0-1) to open the eighth inning and Walker followed with a 425-foot homer to right-center for an 8-7 lead. Walker, who has 28 homers, also homered in the first two games of the series.

Walker had three hits and four RBIs.

