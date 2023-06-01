Walker hits 100th homer, Diamondbacks beat Rockies 6-0 for 4th straight win

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker hit his 100th career home run, Tommy Henry threw seven strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their fourth straight game, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Arizona improved to 33-23, the first time it has has been 10 games over .500 since 2018. The D-backs go for the four-game sweep over the Rockies on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Walker smashed No. 100 on a changeup from Peter Lambert in the fifth inning, hitting it high off the batter's eye above the 407-foot sign in center. It was Walker's 12th homer of the season and made it 6-0.

The Diamondbacks built a 5-0 lead by the end of the second, scoring three runs in the first and two in the second.