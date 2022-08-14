Walker 4 hits, 4 RBIs, powers Diamondbacks past Rockies 7-4

DENVER (AP) — Christian Walker had four hits, including a 460-foot homer, and drove in four runs, leading rookie Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 7-4.

Walker hit two doubles along with his 27th home run. Henry won in his third career start, allowing three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Ian Kennedy finished for his eighth save.

The Rockies had two on with one out in the ninth before Kennedy retired C.J. Cron on a lineout and struck out Elehuris Montero looking on a 3-2 count.