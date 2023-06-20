Votto homers and has 3 RBIs in return, Reds beat Rockies 5-4 for 9th straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto homered and hit a go-ahead, two-run single in his return to the Reds’ lineup after a 10-month absence that followed surgery, helping Cincinnati extend its longest winning streak in a decade to nine with a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Cincinnati took over the NL Central lead for the first time since early April, moving a half-game ahead of Milwaukee.

The Reds are on their longest winning streak since taking 10 in a row from July 19-29, 2012. Colorado has lost six in a row and 12 of 15.