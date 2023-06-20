Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Votto homers and has 3 RBIs in return, Reds beat Rockies 5-4 for 9th straight win

Mike Moustakas
Aaron Doster/AP
Colorado Rockies' Mike Moustakas commits a fielding error on a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Mike Moustakas
Posted at 9:37 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 23:37:27-04

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto homered and hit a go-ahead, two-run single in his return to the Reds’ lineup after a 10-month absence that followed surgery, helping Cincinnati extend its longest winning streak in a decade to nine with a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Cincinnati took over the NL Central lead for the first time since early April, moving a half-game ahead of Milwaukee.

The Reds are on their longest winning streak since taking 10 in a row from July 19-29, 2012. Colorado has lost six in a row and 12 of 15.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018