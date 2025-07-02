Victor Caratini's 3rd career grand slam leads the Astros past the Rockies 6-5

DENVER (AP) — Victor Caratini hit his third career grand slam, Christian Walker went 3 for 4 with an RBI and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Tuesday night.

The Astros have won seven of eight and 15 of their last 19 games.

The Rockies have lost nine of 11 following their first four-game winning streak, falling to a major league-worst 19-66. Colorado's losses are tied for the most by a major league team in the modern era through the first 85 games.

The Rockies are 8-33 at Coors Field, tied with the 2003 Tigers for the worst start through the first 41 home games of a season in the modern era.

Caratini's homer in the third gave Houston a 6-1 lead.

Houston reliever Bennett Sousa (2-0) kept Colorado scoreless in the sixth and Bryan Abreu struck out the side in the eighth. Josh Hader added two strikeouts in the ninth to improve to 24 for 24 in save chances — the longest perfect streak in club history to open a season.

Colorado rookie Chase Dollander (2-9) allowed six earned runs in 2 2/3 innings, his shortest start of the season.

Hunter Goodman hit solo homers in the first and ninth innings for his fifth career two-homer game.

Colorado's Jordan Beck had his first career five-hit game.

Key moment

Dollander thew the ball into center field on a pickoff attempt with no outs in the third to put runners on first and third. Jake Meyers picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice to give Houston the lead for good at 2-1.

Key stat

Jose Altuve went 0 for 4 to remain one hit shy of tying Jeff Bagwell (2,314) for second place on the Astros career hits list.

Up next

Hunter Brown (8-3, 1.74 ERA), who has the fourth-lowest ERA through the first 16 starts of a season in Astros history, faces Austin Gomber (0-1, 6.14) on Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb