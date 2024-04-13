Varsho hits 2nd career slam, Rodríguez fans 6 in debut as Blue Jays beat Rockies 5-3

TORONTO (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit his second career grand slam, Yariel Rodríguez struck out six over 3 2/3 innings in his major league debut and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3.

Rodríguez allowed one run, four hits and two walks.

The right-hander signed a five-year deal with Toronto in the offseason after pitching in Japan in 2022.

After three of the first four batters reached safely against Rockies right-hander Dakota Hudson in the bottom of the first, Toronto’s Davis Schneider opened the scoring with a bases-loaded walk.

Varsho followed with his homer into the right-field bullpen, his second home run of the season.