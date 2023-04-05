Watch Now
Urías throws 6 shutout innings, Dodgers beat Rockies 5-2

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 11:17 PM, Apr 04, 2023
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith hit a two-run homer, Julio Urías tossed six scoreless innings to outpitch Germán Márquez, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-2.

Jason Heyward homered for the second consecutive game and Max Muncy added a solo shot for the Dodgers. They've homered in six straight games, and LA's 13 homers lead the majors.

Urias recorded his 600th career strikeout in the first against Kris Bryant.

The Rockies began the game 5 for 11 and then went 0 for 17 until Bryant doubled leading off the ninth.

