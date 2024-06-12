Twins clobber Rockies 17-9 with season-high 24 hits as Correa gets career-high 5 hits

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Willi Castro and Royce Lewis homered and Carlos Correa had a career-best five hits for the Minnesota Twins, who had a season-high 24 hits in a 17-9 victory over the Rockies.

Lewis went 3 for 5 with three runs.

He was one of five Twins with three or more hits. Carlos Santana started the onslaught with a three-run double in the first off Austin Gomber and hit an RBI single in a seven-run eighth.

The Twins collected their most hits since setting the single-game club record of 28 on June 13, 2017.