Turner, Stott, Clemens homers power Phillies past Rockies

Matt Slocum/AP
Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza is hit by a pitch from Philadelphia Phillies' Zack Wheeler with the bases loaded to score a run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 3:52 PM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 17:52:02-04

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trea Turner and Kody Clemens each hit solo homers, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh each hit two-run shots and Zack Wheeler struck out 11 to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.

The Phillies took the final three games of a four-game series and have won six of eight overall.

Wheeler finished with his 17th career double-digit strikeout game and ninth with the Phillies.

Rockies starter José Ureña got the loss, giving up four runs, walking four and failing to record a strikeout in 3 2/3 innings.

