Trejo, Tovar lead young Rockies over Padres 4-3 in 10

David Zalubowski/AP
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Carlos Estevez in the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:44 PM, Sep 23, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres' playoff progress with a 4-3 victory.

Randal Grichuk homered and Yoanathan Daza added a two-run triple for the last-place Rockies, who started six rookies. They improved to 7-1 against the Padres at Coors Field and have won 14 of the past 15 meetings in Denver over the past two seasons.

