Tovar's single in storm lifts Rockies over Marlins 7-6 after blown 4-run lead

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon follows the flight of his RBI-double off Miami Marlins relief pitcher Dylan Floro in the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:23 PM, May 25, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar singled through a five-man infield during a ninth-inning storm, lifting Colorado over the Miami Marlins 7-6 after the Rockies wasted a four-run lead in the top of the inning.

Colorado took a 6-2 lead with four runs in the eighth, but Jorge Soler and pinch-hitter Garrett Cooper hit two-run homers on curveballs from Pierce Johnson in the ninth.

The Rockies took three of four in the series.

Rockies rookie centerfielder Brenton Doyle left on a cart in the ninth after he was injured leaping in an attempt to deny Soler a home run.

