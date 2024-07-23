Tovar's single in 12th gives Rockies 9-8 win, extending Red Sox skid to 4

DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar singled home the winning run with the bases loaded and two outs in the 12th inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 9-8 victory over Boston, handing the Red Sox their fourth straight defeat since the All-Star break. Jake Cave singled to drive in Brendan Rodgers with the tying run with no outs in the 12th off rookie Bailey Horn, who was making his fifth major league appearance. Tovar had three hits and Charlie Blackmon homered to help the last-place Rockies win for the fourth time in five games. Wilyer Abreu’s two-out RBI single in the top of the 12th gave Boston an 8-7 lead. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected after the 11th inning.

