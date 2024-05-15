Watch Now
Tovar homers as the Rockies beat the Padres 6-3 for their season-high 6th straight win

Gregory Bull/AP
Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (14) celebrates with teammate second baseman Brendan Rodgers after the Rockies defeated the San Diego Padres 6-3 in a baseball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 12:05 AM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 02:05:42-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar homered and the Colorado Rockies beat Dylan Cease and the San Diego Padres 6-3, extending their win streak to a season-high six games.

Tovar, Ryan McMahon and Elehuris Montero each had two hits as last-place Colorado improved to 4-2 against San Diego this season.

Cal Quantrill earned his third consecutive win. The right-hander, who was selected by San Diego in the first round of the 2016 amateur draft, allowed one run and six hits in six-plus innings.

Tyler Kinley handled the ninth for his first save. Cease was charged with three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings

