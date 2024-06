MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run homer, Cal Quantrill kept his strong run going with six scoreless innings and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4.

Quantrill, who's allowed more than two runs just once in his last eight starts, gave up three hits and walked one while striking out five batters.

Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar didn't retire a batter and surrendered a walk and three hits, including Tovar's 11th homer of the season.