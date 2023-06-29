Watch Now
Tovar hits 3-run double to spark the Rockies past the Dodgers, 9-8

Dodgers Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts watches his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:07 PM, Jun 28, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run double in a five-run sixth inning to rally the Colorado Rockies over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 9-8 on Wednesday night.

The rookie shortstop also singled in extending his hitting streak to 11 games.

Jake Bird (2-1) pitched an inning and Justin Lawrence got four outs for his fifth save for Colorado on a night when pitchers struggled with control.

The Rockies allowed eight walks and the Dodgers walked five.

Mookie Betts homered and Yonny Hernández drove in three runs for Los Angeles.

