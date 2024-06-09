Tovar hits 2 home runs to lift Rockies to a 6-5 victory over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar homered twice and added two singles while driving in four runs to spark the Colorado Rockies to a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.
It was Tovar’s second multihomer game of the season for Colorado.
Victor Vodnik pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief for his second career win.
Tyler Kinley earned his fourth save and second in this series by pitching a scoreless ninth.
Matt Carpenter homered and scored twice for the Cardinals.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.