Tovar hits 2 home runs to lift Rockies to a 6-5 victory over Cardinals

Jeff Roberson/AP
Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, June 8, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jun 09, 2024

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar homered twice and added two singles while driving in four runs to spark the Colorado Rockies to a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

It was Tovar’s second multihomer game of the season for Colorado.

Victor Vodnik pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief for his second career win.

Tyler Kinley earned his fourth save and second in this series by pitching a scoreless ninth.

Matt Carpenter homered and scored twice for the Cardinals.

