Tovar has 3 hits, homers as Rockies provide Hudson with run support in 4-1 victory over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar homered and had three hits, Dakota Hudson allowed only one run and four hits in seven-plus innings and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1.

Hudson entered the game with only 17 runs of support, the fifth-fewest run in the majors among pitchers with at least 10 starts.

The Rockies though jumped out to the lead with three runs in the fourth followed by Tovar’s solo shot in the fourth off Walker Buehler.

Walker Buehler struggled early and the offense wasn’t able to string anything together. Buehler allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.