Tovar and Gomber lead Rockies past Angels 4-3 a day after being beaten by 24 runs

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar follows the flight of his RBI-single against Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Jose Soriano in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 4:46 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 18:46:11-04

DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar had two hits and two RBIs, Austin Gomber earned his first win in more than a month, and the Colorado Rockies edged the Los Angeles Angels 4-3, less than 24 hours after being routed 25-1.

The Rockies entered the series mired in a season-worst eight-game losing streak, but took two of three from the Angels, who had a 32-12 scoring advantage.

Los Angeles lost for the fourth time in five games after winning 10 of its previous 13 games. Gomber (5-7) gave up five hits, a walk and two runs, with three strikeouts, through five innings.

Angels starter Tyler Anderson (4-2) took the loss.

