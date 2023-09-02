Toronto catcher Danny Jansen fractures finger in the Blue Jays' 13-9 win over the Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Toronto manager John Schneider says initial X-rays show Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen fractured his right middle finger in a 13-9 victory over Colorado.

Jansen was struck by a foul ball on his right hand during Nolan Jones' at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. Alejandro Kirk pinch hit for him in the seventh.

Schneider called it a freak injury. Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette and third baseman Matt Chapman are already on the injured list.

Schneider says more in-depth testing will be done on Jansen on Saturday. Triple-A Buffalo catcher Tyler Heineman is the likely replacement.